Ukrainian Law Enforcement Arrest Individual Allegedly Attempting to End Investigation Into Burisma and Hunter Biden with $6 Million Bribe

An individual was reportedly arrested by Ukrainian Law Enforcement who was attempting to bribe government officials with $6 million to end an investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden.

Andrei Kicha, who handled the bribe and is detained, works as Deputy Director for Legal Affairs of Burisma.

The first deputy head of the Kiev tax Nikolay Ilyashenko tried to bribe the leadership of NABU and SAP for closing criminal proceedings against the largest Ukrainian gas producing private company Burisma, which was owned by former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nikolai Zlochevsky, writes Obozrevatel.

This was announced on Facebook by journalist Yuri Butusov. According to him, among the detainees Ilyashenko himself and Andrei Kicha, director of legal affairs at Burisma.

“(They gave money) for the fact that the special anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky will close the case of the infamous Burisma company, which was owned by oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, and whose supervisory board was the son of Joe Biden, a former US vice president and, in the near future, a probable candidate for US president from the Democratic Party, “the journalist wrote.